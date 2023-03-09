ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A second round of checks has been announced in Illinois’ $650 million Facebook settlement.

More than 1.5 million eligible Facebook users in Illinois filed a claim in the original settlement, over Facebook’s facial tagging feature, which is against Illinois’ “Biometric Information Privacy Act.” Those who successfully filed a claim received $397.

However, now the settlement website says those recipients are due to receive a “supplemental” payment.

With some residents now getting a second check, they may be wondering how much money they will be getting.

They might be dismayed to hear that the second check is not near as big as the first one. The supplemental payments are in the amount of $30.61.

“The Settlement Administrator began sending supplemental settlement payments to class members who cashed their initial settlement payment on February 28, 2023,” an update on the website reads. “It will take about two weeks to finish mailing the checks and processing the electronic payments.”