(WTVO) — The effects of the SAFE-T Act have been argued for weeks, but what about the cost?

The new law increases training standards for law enforcement and requires body cameras for departments statewide. Republicans are claiming that those increased standards will lead to increased property taxes.

The state’s budget includes $125 million for law enforcement statewide than previous budgets, but opponents of the SAFE-T Act said that is not nearly enough.

“This is going to be a mandate that will continue in perpetuity on law enforcement that’s going to have to pass it along to the residents through property taxes and sales taxes,” said 82nd District Representative Jim Durkin (R).

“We’ve been able to fund the increases that we need in the safety net without raising property taxes in Lake County,” added Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

Lawmakers are discussing changes that could be made to the SAFE-T Act ahead of the November veto session.