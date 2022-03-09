ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to impact Americans at the gas pump.

Many people are looking for ways to save while gas is $4 per gallon. That includes the City of Rockford. The city is a big buyer of fuel. It is needed for everything from police squad squad cars and fire engines to public works trucks.

Rockford budgeted $1.2 million for gas in 2022, but if gas prices stay at this level for the rest of the year, the city will have to spend an additional $840,000, according to administrators.

“We’ve weathered increases in fuel costs in the past,” said Carrie Hagerty, finance director for the City of Rockford. “This is why the city maintains what we kind of call a rainy day fund, right. So, if expenses increase above what we’ve budgeted for and we still have to keep responding to those calls, we have money in reserves that can be used to cover those expenses in the short term….So, when the fuel pump goes up and people say, ‘hey, I’m not going to drive as much,’ or, ‘I’m going to car pool,’ or, ‘I’m going to do what I can to reduce those expenses and the gallons consumed,’ the gallons sold goes down then our fuel tax collection also go down.”

The jump could also have an impact on tax dollars collected at the pump.