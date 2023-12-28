ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting January first there will be a raise in minimum wage for employees as well as more paid leave.

Local small business shops may find some difficulties meeting these requirements. Nick Naruz is the owner of Toad Hall Books and Records and says that he has been preparing for these changes.

“Although the wages have gone up in the temp, paid time off has gone up. Obviously, that’s great for my employees, but it is harder on any small business,” Naruz said. “We plan, you know, years out. We knew that the minimum wage was going up and none of our employees are minimum wage anyway. We already pay them more, but we still give pay increases. As for the time off again, we’ve allotted for that. I think where you’re going to see a lot of how it’s going to affect things is it’s going be harder for small businesses to hire more people.”

“Workers’ productivity increases and they often gain greater passion for their job when they can manage the stresses that they face outside of work more easily,” said Governor JB Pritzker back in March when announcing these laws.

Over the past few years, the minimum wage has increased to $15 an hour which will begin in 2025. Naruz says that preparation from the state had its pros and cons.

“For businesses, it was great to plan. You know, we could make a roadmap that was very beneficial for small businesses,” Naruz said. “I don’t disagree that employees should be paid more a living wage. I absolutely agree with that. But it has not adjusted to how the world has changed in five years. There was a global pandemic. You know, restaurants have really seen a crunch on this stuff.”

Starting January 1st workers in Illinois can earn up to 40 hours of paid leave in a 12-month period. The minimum wage will rise to $14 an hour and $7.80 for tipped employees.

“I think in the long run it all wash out,” Naruz said. “And, you know, in the years to come, I think it’ll be a beneficial thing for people and employees. The businesses are going to have to toughen up. It’s not easy. It’s not it’s going to get harder for us before it gets easier. And the only thing that keeps us going is people support local business.”