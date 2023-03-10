ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department has opened their spring application process. They are looking to add to the largest department in the Stateline.

Officer John Carpenter is currently a K9 handler. A position he reached just five years working with the department.

“So I worked patrol for five years, worked hard and like I’ve said I’ve been passionate about Canine since a little kid, I got lucky enough a position opened up and I got picked,” Carpenter said. “If you want to be a police officer it is a life changing event so you have to live and breathe this job, and then if you get lucky enough to be in a special unit, I’m on canine and I got lucky enough to get Swat a year later. I live an breath those two jobs. So I wake up everyday I got my dog with me and we are out doing canine stuff and I got SWAT practice.”

Carpenter is not alone in this, many have rose the ranks to a position they are passionate about.

The reason why you want to pick the Rockford Police department is because of the people that work here and the career opportunities that you get. Some departments it might take you 10,15 years to become a sergeant to become canine to be swat if they even offer those items,” Katy Statler said the Recruiter for the Rockford Police Department.

Applicants must be 21 to 34 years old. It is also important candidates are familiar with the area and understand what the City of Rockford stands for.

“The people that choose to show up and apply are people that really still love and want to make a difference in the community and in the world itself,” Statler said.

“We all love sharing our experiences of what we’ve learned over the years so work hard on the street, ask questions when you have questions and you’ll get there,” Carpenter said.

If interested in applying visit Rpdwantsyou.com for all you need to know.