How to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois residents who qualify for Phase 1B vaccinations, which includes those over 65, can begin receiving the vaccine on Monday, January 25th.

The governor said the vaccines will be made available at retail pharmacy chains, Illinois National Guard mobile sites, state-run mass vaccination clinics, hospitals and urgent care locations, doctor’s offices, and large employers.

“While federal vaccine shipments to states remain limited, the state is aggressively building out provider capacity to ensure efficient distribution as soon as more vaccine becomes available. Illinois remains committed to distributing the vaccine in an equitable, accessible way and as a part of Phase 1B, all residents over the age of 65 and frontline essential workers can receive the vaccine. Illinois will begin vaccinating eligible residents by appointment only,” the Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday.

Phase 1B includes police and fire personnel, teachers, persons over 65-years-old, some manufacturing, inmates, the postal service, public transit, delivery drivers, grocery store workers, and more.

The state has administered more than 60 percent of its vaccine allocation outside of Chicago and not including the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, which allocates vaccinations for nursing home and long-term care residents.

“Illinois is building capacity so that as the vaccine supply increases, we will be ready,” said Pritzker. “As the nation awaits greater supplies and we ramp up vaccination sites, every Illinoisan can do their part to fight this pandemic with the tools we know to work – masking and distancing – and over the last 8 weeks we’ve all used those tools and made real progress. Enormous sacrifices are being made to achieve this progress, but those sacrifices are making a real difference.”

Eligible residents will be able to receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard (ILNG) assisted sites, at a site operated by a local health department, or at a partner pharmacy. Walgreens is now online in limited number of sites statewide. CVS and Jewel-Osco will be coming online early next week and additional pharmacies such as Hy-Vee, Mariano’s, and Kroger will be joining later next week.

Boone County

Today, the Boone County Health Department said it is on track to begin administering the vaccine to those in Phase 1B on Monday. The health department said it would begin by vaccinating law enforcement, 911 workers, security personnel, teachers, principals, student support & aides, daycare workers, correctional workers and inmates first.

Food and agricultural, manufacturing, postal, transportation and grocery store workers would come next, once vaccine supplies are restocked.

Boone County residents can fill out an online interest form. Officials will then send a link to register for a vaccine appointment at a later date.

DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Health Department has an online registration form available on its website.

Lee County

The Lee County Health Department has an online registration form available for residents to sign up for an vaccination appointment.

Lee County expects to have 900 people vaccinated by the end of next week.

The health department says it is using a hybrid schedule to immunize both residents 65 and older and other personnel eligible for Phase 1B.

Ogle County

The Ogle County Health Department says it has already begun vaccinating those eligible for Phase 1B ahead of schedule, and have completed vaccinations for first responders and police and fire personnel.

The health department says it has been reaching out to businesses to develop a vaccination plan.

An online form is available for residents to pre-register to receive the vaccine. The health department says over 5,000 have already pre-registered.

Stephenson County

Stephenson County has an online registration form set up on the county’s health department website.

Winnebago County

Winnebago County Health Department has an online registration website.

Over 32,000 residents have registered to receive a vaccination online. Once registered, recipients will be prioritized based on occupation, age, zip codes of concern, and health risk factors.

The county reiterated that the process is not first come, first serve and that there are “many factors considered when deciding vaccination order.” The health department also said “how fast we are able to move through the phases will be dependent on supplies, resources and number of individuals in each phase.”

The county estimates that two-thirds of the total population will be part of Phase 1B.

Rock County

The Rock County Public Health Department will be offering vaccinations by appointment only at Blackhawk Technical College from January 26th to 29th.

The Wisconsin National Guard will be administering approximately 900 doses over the four day period.

The health department says priority will be given to residents eligible for Phase 1A, but no walk-ins will be accepted.

An online form is available to pre-register to receive a vaccine.