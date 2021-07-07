How will I be notified if I win Illinois vaccine lottery drawing?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will make the first drawings in the state’s “All In for the Win” COVID-19 vaccine lottery on Thursday, July 8th, with prizes up to $1 million.

Four winners will be chosen on Thursday: one vaccinated adult for $1 million, and three vaccinated Illinois youth with $150,000 scholarships.

Draws will take place in the afternoon, and IDPH will announce the counties or cities of the winners immediately after they are completed. Illinoisans should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov. No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification. Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

All In for the Win offers $7 million in cash prizes to vaccinated adults, ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, and $3 million in scholarship awards to vaccinated youth, held in Bright Start 529 College Savings Plan.

Residents who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois (except for vaccines administered at certain federal facilities) are eligible to win. IDPH is coordinating with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure that those who received the COVID-19 vaccine at federal DVA facilities are included in the lottery. Clinics operated by or supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are NOT considered Federal facilities. FEMA-supported locations (e.g. the United Center) are supporting state and local vaccination efforts, and anyone vaccinated at these sites is eligible for the drawings.

Eligible residents are automatically entered into the lotteries. There are no sign ups, no forms, and no waiting lines. IDPH will continue to check their records before each drawing. Once entered, residents remain eligible in all future drawings, unless they win.

The drawings will be held until Thursday, August 26th, with 43 cash prizes and 20 scholarship awards.