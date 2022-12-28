ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The new year is right around the corner, and that means an increase on some workers’ paychecks.

The minimum wage will rise to $13 an hour in Illinois on January 1. Businesses have been implementing the gradual increase every year.

“As a small business owner that is one of the biggest struggles is trying to navigate…. still pay the wages and pay the cost of the goods being bought,” said Matt Idzikowski, owner of Vintage @ 501.

Idzikowski has been in the restaurant business for over 25 years, owning three restaurants and a food truck. He said that the workers deserve the wage increase, but it makes the cost of products go up as well.

“Although people will be making more money, the cost of the items that they are buying are going to go up, probably about the same pace,” Idzikowski said.

Heather Scott is a server and bartender at Vintage @ 501, and she thinks that the increase is a good thing for workers, to have a fair wage and a better standard of living.

“I don’t see a downside to the whole thing, really,” Scott said. “I can’t think of one bad thing.”

Scott hopes that the increase will attract more workers.

“My hope is, with it going up, we can actually get some staff and keep them, because the last couple of years have been rough with COVID and everything,” she said. “So, keeping staff in here, and other restaurants as well, with the minimum wage going up.”

By law, minimum wage workers who regularly earn tips will increase to $7.80 an hour. Workers under the age of 18 who work fewer than 650 hours a year will earn a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour in the new year.

Idzikowski has his employees start over the minimum wage limit.

“All of our employees get higher than minimum wage, so I don’t foresee an instant menu increase,” he said.

This increase is all to bring the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.