ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner’s office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County.

The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.

“To have somebody help that family, that’s just their to help them. It means the world, and I know it means the world because its a hard world to navigate after a sudden loss,” said Jennifer Muraski the Winnebago County Coroner.

In 2022, February was the deadliest month of drug overdoses with 30. From January to October of this past year Opioids claimed the lives of 136 people. Fentanyl was the leading cause of death.

Working with so many families and so many types of deaths, this can help focus on one of the bigger issues at hand.

“We handle upwards of 4,000 deaths a year, and that’s not going in a downward direction. So to have someone specifically caring and advocating for the families. So the deputies can go on and do their job that happens in the future, but we still have somebody stay in contact with these families and make sure they have the resources and everything that they need to move forward,” Muraski said.

Being able to give families the best education, advice or referrals to resources that may aid in the grieving process is important to the Coroner’s Office. That isn’t all, another goal that this position is hoping to achieve is cracking down on this opioid epidemic.

“This person being out in the field and learning about what is happening in this county and when and where and why and how is only going to educate us in this office as well so that every time we are on one of these very unfortunate calls we have more information behind us that we can help with the families as the deputies as they go out. So I think this is just gonna be not only helping the families, but educating us as well,” Muraski said.

Grant money from the State of Illinois Opioid settlement is paying for the position.