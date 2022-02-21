SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Department of Education requires standardized testing for students starting in third grade, but there is no guidance for pre-K through second grade.

The Illinois Board of Education is currently considering a plan to offer an optional test to those younger students. Critics are preemptively trying to stop that from happening, as they think it is too early to measure children’s academic achievements against one another.

“Child development is fluid and, therefore, when you use standardized measures it really does not accurately capture a child’s development, potential, or application of skills and knowledge,” said State Senator Cristina Pacione-Zayas.

A bill to prohibit standardized tests for the younger kids has been introduced. It was passed by the state senate’s Education Committee two weeks ago.