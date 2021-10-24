Human remains found in Illinois forest preserve identified as missing United executive

United Airlines told KDVR that more than 97% of employees were vaccinated just ahead of the Sept. 27 deadline, aside from a small number who submitted exemptions. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

DARIEN, Ill. (WTVO) — Human remains found Friday at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve have been identified as a United Airlines executive that went missing last year.

The news came after a Forensic Odonatologist examined dental records, which led to a positive identification of Sunday, according to WFLD. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Jake Cefolia, 50, was last seen at a gas station in Elmhurst on the morning of Aug. 7, 2020. His car was found at the forest preserve the following afternoon, the same day that his ex-wife called 911 about his disappearance.

Investigators had reportedly searched Waterfall Glen at least 10 times before the remains were discovered, with the last search taking place April 1. Investigators had been trying to determine over the past year if Cefolia voluntarily disappeared, or if foul play was involved.