ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been six years since Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. On Saturday, racers laced up their sneakers to honor his memory at the 6th annual Jaimie Cox Memorial 5k.

Nearly 400 participants gathered to race to Roscoe Middle School the Jaimie Cox way. Running was one of Cox’s favorite activities, according to Adam Cox, who co-founded the Jaimie Cox Foundation in the fallen officer’s honor.

“He was on the NIU triathlon club team, he was always a super athlete, very good. So the run does pay homage to who he was and what he liked to do,” said Cox.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Jaimie Cox Foundation, which supports veterans, first responders, and underprivileged youth in the Rockford area.

“As you’re running, as you’re racing, as you’re signing up for it, you have little tiny checkmarks that help you remember the reason you’re doing it,” said participant Brian Lefeber. “This shows me how important a small community can be when they come together in the right way.”

To donate, volunteer, or learn more about the Jaimie Cox Foundation, visit the foundation’s website here.