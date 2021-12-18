Hundreds of decked out Jeeps fundraise for Rockford organization

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The line of decked out Jeeps driving through the “Forest City” on Saturday morning were actually fundraising for a local organization.

Screw City Jeeps 815 hosted the parade, which benefited Gigi’s Playhouse. Many drove past with no tops or doors, just lots of holiday decorations. There was also a “Best Jeep Decoration” contest.

Last year’s parade drew about 150 Jeeps. This year, over 200 Jeeps came to be a part of the festivities. Participants said that it was a not only a fun way to show off their rides, but to also raise money for a good cause.