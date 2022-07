CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Many families are spending the Fourth of July weekend frustrated, as more than 2,500 flights have been delayed or cancelled.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has had about 160 delays and a couple dozen cancellations so far, according to FlightAware. Things were a bit better at Midway International Airport, where more than 50 flights were delayed and 30 were cancelled.

Christine Sloan reported that sever weather on the East Coast is partly to blame.