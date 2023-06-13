SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of students and teachers are gathered in Springfield for the 9th Annual “Future Farmers of America (FAA)” convention.

The FAA helps students prepare for careers in agriculture through teaching them about the topic.

The three-day convention kicked off with some sparks to go along with the electrify theme. One Central Illinois student spoke on why they wanted to come to this year’s convention.

“This year, I wanted to come because I had so much fun last year, and we brought Muhammad, brought so many new students,” said Jama Craig. “I want to give those students, like, some of the same experiences I got to experience last year, and show them how to have fun and grow as leaders while we’re here.”

New FAA chapters were welcomed in on Tuesday. Some people will also be receiving awards, as well as the FAA electing its new state officers.