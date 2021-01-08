Hundreds of local small businesses receive financial help from State of Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of Stateline-area businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including 250 in Winnebago County alone, have received financial help from the State.
In total, $275 million in funding from the Business Interruption Grants (BIG) program was divided throughout Illinois.
The program breaks down federal CARES Act money and focuses on small business assistance.
Local businesses were awarded between $5,000 to $150,000 each.
