Hundreds of people gather at Lake Geneva on Memorial Day weekend, despite coronavirus concerns

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WTVO) — Hundreds of people packed into Lake Geneva over the Memorial Day weekend without masks, despite warnings of the continued spread of coronavirus.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned most restrictions imposed by Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer-at-Home order earlier this month.

Video from WMTJ shows crowds of people without masks swimming, sunbathing, and visiting restaurants.

Many of the visitors came from Illinois, where masks in public spaces is still required by law.

“We wouldn’t have so many crazy Chicagoans here if they just realized that states should all be following the same thing, not have a free for all in one and having really close restrictions in another,” said Peyton Anderson, of Chicago.

Illinois currently has more than 110,000 cases of COVID-19 and has reported 4,790 deaths.

Wisconsin, by contrast, has 14,877 cases and 507 deaths.

Business owners said that by 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, lines stretched down the street as people lined up to get to the beach.

“It’s been like a state fair on the busiest day of the week,” said Harbormaster Linda Frame.

“I feel comfortable,” said Shawna Dolan of Chicago. “We’re still keeping our distance from people.”

