Hundreds of Rockford children gifted free toys for Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Molina Healthcare, Rockford Today Network and the United Way are partnering to make sure hundreds of children in Rockford have toys to unwrap this Christmas.

The organizations held a drive-thru toy giveaway in the Midtown District on Monday afternoon.

Two hundred bags, full of toys and snacks, were handed out to children ranging from toddlers to teens.

Molina Healthcare Community Engagement Specialist Erika Hannah said the need is greater this season than in years past.

“There is a big need in the community, a big void we’re trying to fill, with making sure that the children have a safe Christmas,” said Hannah. “This is definitely a way to get them some more goodies they may not have gotten before.”

Santa’s Special Helper, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, was on hand to help hand out the toys.

