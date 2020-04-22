Hundreds of workers at Rochelle’s Hormel Foods plant to undergo COVID-19 testing

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — After the Ogle County Health Department ordered the closure of the Hormel Foods plant in Rochelle due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases there, more than 800 workers will be tested for the virus.

Both KSB and Rochelle Community hospitals will conduct the tests at outdoor sites Thursday and Friday.

Last Friday, the factory was ordered to shut down within 48 hours after 24 workers contracted the disease.

Workers are being paid during the closure, and will not have to pay for the tests, the company said.

The factory produces bacon products and microwavable meals.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

