CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A summer attraction is looking for people to work this year.

Hurricane Harbor Rockford is hosting its first hiring event on Sunday. They plan to hire over 400 team members for the 2022 season. The positions include lifeguards, food and beverage clerks and security officials.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tebala Event Center, 7910 Newburg Rd. Interested applicants should bring their social security card and a current photo ID with proof of age, or a school ID and birth certificate.