Hurricane Harbor Rockford announces July 20 opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford announced Thursday it plans to open on July 20th.

The park will only be open to Members and Season Pass holders during a preview from July 20-21, and will open to the public afterwards through an online reservation system to manage attendance during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have developed a comprehensive reopening safety plan that includes protocols designed by theme park and waterpark industry experts, along with best practices from top destination parks from around the world, which will allow guests to experience our parks in the safest way possible. This ’new normal’ will be different in some ways, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos.

Six Flags says strictly enforced social distancing, health screenings, and frequent sanitation will be part of the reopening.

“Visiting Hurricane Harbor Rockford is a beloved summer tradition for so many and we look forward to welcoming families back to our waterpark. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone,” said Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Hurricane Harbor Rockford Park President Hank Salemi.

All Members, Season Pass holders, and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve

This will be the first year the water park will be open under the management of Six Flags, after years of operation under the Rockford Park District as Magic Waters.

