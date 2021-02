ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department responded to a fire at Rockford Heat Treaters, at 4704 American Road, this afternoon after a heating and air conditioning unit caught fire.

Fire officials say they were called to the business at 12:36 p.m. and saw a fire on the roof.

The fire was extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported. The business was able to resume its operations.