FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Seven people have now died after a 72-car pileup on I-55 in downstate Illinois on Monday.

Illinois State Police (ISP) said that they have tentatively identified five victims. Thirty-seven were also transported to area hospitals with injuries, ranging from minor to life-threatening.

It all happened near the town of Farmersville, south of Springfield. Disel fuel spilled onto the roadway, with the EPA being called out to clean it up.

The pileup was two miles long. It will take days to remove the wreckage.

“At this point, this is a terrible series converging circumstances, very unusual and a terrible loss of life, and we are all grieving for the people who died here yesterday,” said Brendan Kelly, ISP director.

ISP had to shut down the same stretch of interstate on Tuesday, as they said that dangerous conditions with high winds and low visibility still existed. It has since reopened.