I-DOT crews stress safe driving this winter

CARLINEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation kicked off its “Winter-Weather Get It Together” campaign.

Snowplows will soon be pretty common on Illinois highways, and drivers need to be prepared for the cold weather.

Highway crews emphasized how important it is for people to be careful around plows. When driving behind one, keep about four car-lengths between one’s car and the truck.

Motorists should also reduce speed when snow and ice are a factor on the road.

“Every storm is like the first, it’s like they’ve never driven. They forget, it’s amazing,” said I-DOT Highway Maintainer Russel Hughs. “The little bit of snow we get in some of the first storms, how many accidents there are.”

I-DOT also announced the winners of a contest hosted during the Illinois State Fair to name their newest snow plows. The tools are called “Orange Crush” and “Scoopy Doo.”