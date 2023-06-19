ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday marks the third time Juneteenth has been observed as a federal holiday, commemorating the day Union soldiers marched to Galveston, Texas in 1865 and informed the thousands of Black Americans enslaved there that they were free.

The event took place two years after former President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Tommy Meeks, chairman of Rockford’s Juneteeth Celebration, and his wife, pushed for the recognition of Juneteenth for more than three decades.

“It’s great because to me it’s bringing people together and that’s what America was supposed to be about in the very beginning. You know freedom, unity, and it took us a long time to get there and I think Juneteenth is getting there,” he said.

Meeks has put on an annual celebration in Rockford for about the last 30 years, before the holiday was officially recognized.

“I feel vindicated,” he said. “You do something that doesn’t work in the beginning, but we just kept working.”

This year’s celebration was held at Sinnissippi Park.

Vendor Christopher Jenkins said, “It’s very cool to be a part of the educational community, and a part of the African American community, to be able to come out here and show exactly what legacy has to offer.”

Meeks planned a two-day observance with events, prizes, history lessons on the importance of the holiday.

“I think Juneteenth is the type of holiday to help focus on how we can fix things. And, I’ve always said ‘help people, don’t hurt people,'” he said.

“Since [President Joe] Biden signed it into a federal law, I’m just like, ‘this is kind of a neat thing’. It’s difficult for me to say that because I realize the history behind it. But just the fact we can hold this out at Sinnissippi, I absolutely love it here,” he added.