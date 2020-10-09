‘I love America’: Rockford WWII vet celebrates his 100th birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford WWII veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with a parade on Friday.

Kaare Nevdal lives at Sienna on Brendenwood. He was born in Norway on October 9th, 1920, and lived under the Nazi occupation. Nevdal was able to escape to England and enlisted in the Norwegian Air Force.

After the war, he immigrated to Rockford with his wife.

Nevdal said Friday’s celebration is an example of why he came to America.

“It’s in unbelievable joy to to see so many people come out and most are good friends. That’s the thing about this country, it’s such a friendly country. With all the hate going on now…this is the real Americans that come out there and show me this. And I love America.”

Nevdal became a U.S. citizen in 1954.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

