ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The NAACP Rockford branch hosted a networking tea party Saturday for women leaders in the community.

It was the perfect way to wrap up Women’s History Month. The Midway Village Museum was filled with women from all across the stateline for the “Boss Tea Party.”

Organizers said that the event is to focus on and acknowledge powerful women leaders in Rockford who are not noticed very often.

“Honoring women in the community that they deem as bosses, women that hold positions and titles and who are really contributing to their community,” said Luevinus Muhammad, a guest speaker at the event.

Saturday was the first time that the NAACP Rockford branch has hosted a networking tea part. Muhammad is the director of student life and intercultural student services at Rock Valley College, and she said that she was happy to be there, with powerful women who envision new possibilites.

“And so to be able to honor women who are doing things, especially women of color who are doing things in our community, I think this is absolutely phenomenal,” Muhammad said.

“The collective message is to always work hard, to stand up for women in power and support each other,” added Rhonda Greer Robinson, president of Rockford’s NAACP.

Robinson described what she hoped that attendees would leave with.

“Partnership, friendships, power, strength, wisdom and willing to push forward,” she said.

Both Robinson and Muhammad believe that all women need to be recognized for all their hard work.

“Women; we’re mothers, we’re wives, we’re sisters, we carry many titles outside of our work place, but to be able to be honored for all that you do, I think that is just amazing,” Muhammad said.

Organizers said that this will not be the last time they honor and celebrate women in the Rockford community.