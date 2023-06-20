SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois lawmakers are criticizing the state’s approach to reducing violent shootings after 23 people were injured and 1 killed at a Juneteenth celebration shooting in Willowbrook this weekend.

Following the shooting, Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement, saying, “In Illinois, we’ve required universal background checks and banned assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and ghost guns. I’ve also signed the most comprehensive reforms to gun safety laws in over a generation. Our work doesn’t stop here. I’m committed to using every available resource to save lives, hold perpetrators accountable, and prevent further harm. And I hope other states and Congress will follow that same commitment.”

The shooting has prompted criticism from some Republican lawmakers.

Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) said the Democrats’ plan to ban certain semi-automatic firearms has not made the state safer, according to The Center Square.

“I thought we fixed this. They claimed that they fixed this, we banned assault weapons, and we did all this, and it was supposed to fix this,” Marron said. “It didn’t.”

“I believe it was Congressman Casten coming out with these pronouncements that this is about guns. It’s not about guns. It’s about people,” said state Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur), “I don’t understand why they do not get that.”

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 170 different semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles because they are now considered assault weapons. Long-gun magazines with more than 10 rounds and handgun magazines with more than 15 rounds are also now illegal in Illinois.