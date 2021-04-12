‘I was taken aback’ | Video shows careless package deliveries to Loves Park home

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — When placing an online order, most of us expect fast and secure shipping. But a Stateline man says a local delivery driver isn’t holding up his end of the deal.

A Loves Park man tells us a postal worker has been carelessly mishandling his packages. A recent incident that was caught on camera has him saying that enough is enough.

The video from Troy Dixon’s Loves Park home shows a postal carrier aggressively dropping a package.

“It’s been going on for a couple of years. He was just a fill-in at first and we were like ‘he’s new, whatever’ but he became our full-time mail carrier probably within the last year,” explained Troy Dixon.

Dixon says this isn’t the first time he’s had problems.

“There’s one where I had some packages on the porch where he could have set them on top and threw them down on the ground and kicked one underneath my steps,” said Dixon.

After Saturday’s delivery, Dixon said enough was enough.

“Once I saw that I was taken aback by it, I showed my wife. I was like ‘look at this’ she was like ‘oh my God,” he said.

Dixon took to social media to share his experience. To his surprise, he wasn’t alone.

“Low and behold it wasn’t just me. It’s quite a few people in our neighborhood have issues problems with this guy,” Dixon added.

We reached out to USPS for comment. They responded with the following statement:

We apologize to this customer for this failure in service. This is clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers on our workforce. We appreciate the customer bringing this to the attention of the local post office.” United States Postal Service

“I just hope the guy doesn’t deliver my mail anymore. I mean, I don’t want to deal with this every day or every other day,” Dixon concluded.

If you have mail delivery concerns, you can reach out to USPS online or at a customer care center.