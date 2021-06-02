‘I wasn’t doing any harm’; Rockford mom opens up after being shot in front of her two sons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford mother is lucky to be alive after being shot in front of her kids.

On May 29, Tara Hillary was getting her young boys into their car seats when she took a bullet to the chest.

Now on the mend, Tara sat down to reflect on the experience. She tells us it was supposed to be a special day.

What began as a family day full of celebrations leads to a traumatizing experience no family ever wants to witness. We spoke with the local mother who recalls the moment she nearly lost her life.

“It felt like an eternity and it felt like seconds at the same time,” said Hillary.

Caught on video is a moment no family wants to experience. Mother of two Tara Hillary was shot.

“And I turn around and walk to my car and I noticed a guy walking behind my car. So I turned around to go towards the front [and] I heard a gunshot,” she said.

What was supposed to be a joyous day celebrating her brother’s graduation ended at the emergency room.

“It was a very eerie feeling walking through the trauma being wheeled into the trauma center and seeing all these crowds of doctors and nurses waiting for me to get into my room. It was an unreal feeling. I kept thinking ‘When am I going to wake up? This is a nightmare,'” Hillary explained.

Hillary says she immediately about her family. Especially her 3 and 6-year-old sons who were in the car.

“Are my kids OK? Are my kids OK? Is my brother OK? Is everyone in the car OK?” Hillary described the panic inside her mind.

Her doctors say the bullet nearly left her paralyzed–or even worse.

“I wasn’t doing any harm. I was picking up my children and I’m a human and I have family. I have people that I love and people that love me and then the act of the people who did it feels like they have no value of human life. And it’s heartbreaking,” said Hillary.

With the bullet still inside her body, Hillary says she is grateful to be alive. But says it will take time for her and her family to heal.

“Knowing I was able to come home a day after getting shot, I feel very grateful and I feel very fortunate to have the outcome that it did,” she concluded.

We also reached out to Rockford Police who say this is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe.