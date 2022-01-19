Ice Castles open this weekend in Lake Geneva

FILE – In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 file photo, a couple heads toward an entrance to a cavern at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. A neighbor to the seasonal atraction alleges that melt water from the Ice Castles’ property flooded her basement with over 15,000 gallons of water in April 2019. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WTVO) — The Ice Castles are returning to Lake Geneva this weekend, and tickets go on sale today.

The attraction will open at Geneva National Resort & Club Saturday, January 22nd.

The castles are created by Utah-based entertainment company Ice Castles, LLC. and were previously built in Lake Geneva since 2019, and Wisconsin Dells in 2017.

The sculptures bend icicles into arches, towers, slides, thrones, and tunnels, lit by multicolored lights.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday, with adult tickets ranging from $21 on weekdays and $27 on weekends, and children tickets between $16 weekdays and $22 on weekends.