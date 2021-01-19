Ice Castles opening this weekend in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WTVO) — The Ice Castles are returning to Lake Geneva this weekend, and tickets go on sale today.

The attraction will open at Geneva National Resort & Club Friday, January 22nd.

The castles are created by Utah-based entertainment company Ice Castles, LLC. and were previously built in Lake Geneva since 2019, and Wisconsin Dells in 2017.

The sculptures bend icicles into arches, towers, slides, thrones, and tunnels, lit by multicolored lights.

Tickets are on sale Tuesday, with adult tickets ranging from $18.99 on weekdays and $22.99 on weekends, and children tickets between $12.99 weekdays and $18.99 on weekends.