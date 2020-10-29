Ice Castles returning to Lake Geneva with COVID-19 safety measures

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WTVO) — Ice Castles are coming back to Lake Geneva this winter, only this season they will have new COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

The company announced Thursday that the attraction is set to open some time in January 2021, and said families “will be able to enjoy the same fun magical winter appeal this year with ice slides, crawl spaces, caves and fountains illuminated at night, but the experience will be slightly different.”

According to WITI, Ice Castles will operate on a reduced capacity this season to promote social distancing.

Tunnels and crawlspaces will be marked as one-way only, and guests will be required to wear face masks.

Ice Castles is also creating attractions in Colorado, New Hampshire, and Utah this year.

