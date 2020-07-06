Ice cream vendor robbed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ice cream vendor was robbed at gunpoint on Friday, according to Rockford Police.

The victim told police he was walking down Green Street when he was approached by two men, one of whom pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The second suspect allegedly went through the victim’s jeans, took personal property and $800 in cash.

The victim described the suspects as black males, in their 20’s, one approximately 5’7″ and the other 5′”11 with long dreadlocks, according to police. Both were wearing black clothing at the time, the report said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

