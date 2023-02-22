ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The National Weather Service added Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry Counties to the Ice Storm Warning. This portion of the warning will run from 6AM this morning to 6AM Thursday morning. Along with that, they have also added Whiteside and Lee Counties to the Winter Weather Advisory.

From about mid-morning on, expect the wintry mix to pick up in intensity and to become more widespread, remaining that way for the latter half of the day.

If we do wind up with more freezing rain, accumulations for extreme northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will likely end up in the .10″ to .50″ range.

The following cities and towns have declared a Winter Weather Emergency (this list will be updated)