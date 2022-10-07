ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, the Rockford IceHogs announced a $50,000 grant to “Think Big!”, a leading resource for minority-owned businesses.

The check presentation was made at the IceHogs business office, at the BMO Harris Bank Center, 300 Elm Street.

The grant will help Think Big! launch the “Think Big! School of Business 2.0” and will allow the organization to provide mini-grants to minority-owned businesses.

Since the team’s founding in 1999, the IceHogs has contributed over $1 million to support local organizations and causes in the greater Rockford region.