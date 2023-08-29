ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford IceHogs and Chicago Blackhawks are teaming up to award $20,000 to Rockford’s Think Big organization, which helps minority and women-owned businesses.

The money will be used to provide more one-on-one coaching and how-to workshops for small business owners.

This is the second time Think Big has received the grant.

“It hits a couple really important buckets for us, with downtown business growth, with minority-owned businesses,” said IceHogs president Ryan Snider. “So, to be able to extend that, continue the support, because we know business, you don’t just start it up and hope it works, right? So, you have to continue to invest in it, support it. So, I think what we’re doing today is an important step in that. We look forward to, hopefully, a long-term partnership with Think Big.”

The grant is the eighth of nine that the IceHogs will award this season.