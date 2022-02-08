ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Icehogs fans will soon have a new part of the arena to cheer on their team from.

The team has partnered with Hard Rock Casino Rockford to open a new VIP suite at the BMO Harris Bank Center. “The Stage” is a former press box that will be converted into a Hard Rock themed oasis, even including some Rick Neilson memorabilia.

It has not been disclosed how much the casino has invested in the five year partnership, but Icehogs president of operations Ryan Snider said that the suite will be an experience unlike anything fans have seen.

“It’s center ice, so it’s the best sight line in the arena. It does have private space for 56 people. It has its private restrooms, private food and beverage, private bar,” Snider said. “It’s really an exclusive experience right at center ice.”

The first 2,500 fans at this Friday’s home game will receive a free Hard Rock t-shirt to celebrate the partnership.