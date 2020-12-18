IceHogs hoping you’ll toss a teddy bear Saturday for hospitalized children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford IceHogs hockey season may be on hold due to coronavirus, but that’s not stopping them from hosting the annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday.

The annual event will take place at the BMO Harris Bank Center from 9 a.m. to noon on December 18th.

Visitors are asked to bring a new stuffed animal to toss onto the arena floor.

In past years, IceHogs players have delivered the toys to children in local hospitals at Christmas.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organization will donate them to other groups in town who can donate them to kids in need.

Since there are no hockey games this season, the event will function a bit different:

“So, fans can come down to the arena and we’re gonna let them actually pull into the arena,” said Mike Peck, the IceHogs Director of Business Operations. “[They can] get out of their cars and toss their stuffed animals at some hockey goals. And we’ll donate those stuffed animals to a bunch of different organizations around town.”

Fans taking part in the Teddy Bear Toss are also encouraged to donate new or gently-used winter clothing items, which will be given to homeless recipients at Miss Carly’s Place.

