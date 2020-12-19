IceHogs keep ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ tradition alive with COVID-friendly donation event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The traditional IceHogs’ ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ took on a new look this year to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Instead of throwing the stuffed animals on the ice, fans drove through the BMO Harris Bank Center and tossed the animals at hockey goals. Despite the changes, the community still brought loads of donations.

“I mean we’re blown away by the turnout from our fans and their generosity,” explained Mike Peck, the director of business operations for the Rockford IceHogs.

The annual Rockford IceHogs’ ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ looked a little different this year, but organizers still made a away for fans to donate.

“We had a lot of fans asking, are we going to do the Teddy Bear Toss this year? We kind of think, well how are we gonna’ do it without a game?” Peck said.

“Then we started looking into it and as a staff we collaborated and came up with this concept of a drive-thru Teddy Bear Toss and thought it would be fun to give the fans a really cool experience of driving through the arena, stop and getting out of their cars and tossing their stuffed animals into the goals and getting a unique experience while donating at the same time.”

Over the past 20 years, the Teddy Bear Toss has collected over 43,000 stuffed animals.

“All of these stuffed animals will get spread out throughout the community. You know, you know, whether it’s Mother House Crisis Nursery, whether it’s, you know, some churches in town, you know Salvation Army, we have several organizations that’ll take’em. Just to put some smiles on kids faces this time of year is truly invaluable,” Peck said.

IceHogs Head Coach Derek King tells us this year’s Teddy Bear Toss showed just how supportive the local community is. With seven bins of winter clothes and 1,700 stuffed animals–it’s safe to say it was a success.

“It just shows you the community, how strong it is here. It’s awesome. I can’t say enough about all of these people and there’s some people that’s been there twice around already and dropped off over 100 Teddy Bears but just, you know, great for the donation,” Coach King said.

