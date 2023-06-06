ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Icehogs staff members traded in their skates for tools in the name of a good cause on Tuesday.

Front office team members were at Rockton Grade School to help assemble a new playground.

The Icehogs say events like this are a good chance for the team to give back to the community that supports them on the ice.

“We try to get out in the community and volunteer as much as we can,” said Ryan Snider, President of Business Operations for the Icehogs. “[They] had reached out to us to see if we had some time and some manpower available, so our wonderful women and men are here today putting this together.”

The build was organized by Rockton PTO.