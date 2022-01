TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVO) — Iconic Tuskegee Airman and Brigadier General Charles E. McGee passed away on Sunday at the age of 102.

Born in 1919, he was one of only a handful of Tuskegee Airmen pilots remaining who flew air combat missions in World War II. McGee successfully completed 409 air combat missions across three wars; World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

A statement from McGee’s family said: “The general died peacefully in his sleep with his right hand over his heart.”