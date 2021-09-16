ICU beds run short in Illinois Region 1 as COVID-19 cases increase

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 filer, a patient infected with COVID-19 is treated in one of the intensive care units (ICU) at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain. Intensive care space is dwindling across Europe as beds fill again with coronavirus patients, this time in places that had been spared the virus peak from last spring. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are currently only 18 ICU beds available in Region 1, and Region 5 has none available as a COVID-19 surge continues to drain hospital resources.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, out of the 11 Illinois regions, three have less than 20 intensive care unit beds available, including Region 1.

Region 1 has 18 available out of 175;

Region 4 has 17 available out of 110;

Region 5 has 0 available out of 94.

Health officials have warned that an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations could hamper their ability to treat other patients with severe illnesses, such as a heart attack or stroke.

Officials have also said most of those hospitalized for COVID-19 related symptoms have not received a vaccination.