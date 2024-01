KIRKLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A Monday morning accident in Kirkland resulted in a vehicle overturning in a ditch.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 7:36 a.m. on State Route 72, just east of Pearl Street in Kirkland. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, a black Ram truck lost traction in the icy road conditions and left the roadway, overturning in a nearby ditch.

The driver, identified as John Hartman, 66, was not injured in the rollover. The vehicle was towed due to damages.