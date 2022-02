ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Icy roads kept first responders across the stateline busy Tuesday night.

Harlem-Roscoe firefighters rushed to the scene of a T-bone accident on I-90 near mile marker six. Crews took one person to the hospital. There is now word on how they are doing.

The accident left the front of an orange sedan crinkled, and a Ford F-150 ended up in even worse shape. The accident is still being investigated.