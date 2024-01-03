CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The identity of a Chicago firefighter charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 35-year-old man in the face during a road rage incident has been released.

Omotayo Kassim, 34, faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm from an occupied vehicle, among others. He has been with the Chicago Fire Department since 2019.

According to police, Kassim shot the man shortly before 7:55 p.m. on Sunday in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood on the city’s north side.

Kassim was reportedly angered after witnessing the victim attempt to make a U-turn. The firefighter pursued the 35-year-old, who was driving a black Jeep, before exiting his Chevy Tahoe, pulling out a gun and shouting “don’t move or I’ll shoot,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The victim was shot in the mouth, according to CBS 2. He was taken to a Chicago hospital in critical condition.

Kassim has been placed on leave, he is due to appear in court on Wednesday. The victim remains in critical condition.