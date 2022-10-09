GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — The identity of the person killed in a DeKalb County crash Saturday morning has been released.

It happened at 7:29 a.m. at North State and Melms Roads in Genoa, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A 2018 Toyota Rav 4 was traveling westbound on Melms while a 2015 Jeep Renegade was traveling south bound on North State, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The cars collided in the intersection. Both vehicles went off the road and rolled. The driver of the Toyota, 60-year-old Steven Brichetto of Chicago, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Jeep, 60-year-old Tammy Krueger of Garden Prairie, was transported to Jevon Bea Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.