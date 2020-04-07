IDOT installs stop lights at accident-prone Winnebago County intersection

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation says temporary stop signals are being used at US 251 and Baxter Road, which is being used as an alternate route for construction on I-39.

IDOT says there has been an increase in traffic in the area, and are looking into whether the signals will be made permanent.

Work on I-39 is expected to last into October.

