IDOT installs stop lights at accident-prone Winnebago County intersection

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation says temporary stop signals are being used at US 251 and Baxter Road, which is being used as an alternate route for construction on I-39.
IDOT says there has been an increase in traffic in the area, and are looking into whether the signals will be made permanent.
Work on I-39 is expected to last into October.
