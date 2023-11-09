ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation on Thursday launched a new website, giving residents more details on the upcoming $247.6 million reconstruction of I-39 in Winnebago County.

A 4-mile stretch of the interstate, from Harrison Avenue to the U.S. 20 interchange will be rebuilt to expand capacity between Rockford and Cherry Valley.

Work already began in July on a $98.8 million I-39 and U.S. 20 interchange, which includes a new bridge on Linden Road that crosses the new southbound I-39 lanes.

Design work continues for several upcoming projects throughout the Rebuild I-39 corridor, including:

I-39 at Harrison Avenue. This $35 million project will convert the interchange from a cloverleaf to a safer modern diverging-diamond design. Other improvements include replacing the I-39 bridges and expanding Harrison Avenue from South Mall Drive to Mill Road. The project starts in 2024 and ends in late 2025.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2027.

According to IDOT, “The I-39 corridor in Rockford serves as a vital transportation link, facilitating the movement of goods, supporting industrial development, and contributing to the economic vitality of the region. Its intersection with I-90 creates a key interchange, connecting Rockford to national transportation networks and positioning the city as a significant transportation hub. ”