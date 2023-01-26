ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will spend $1.5 million to resurface South Alpine Road in Rockford.

The project will modernize the corridor between U.S. 20 and Charles Street, according to officials.

“I’m proud to announce the first tranche of funding to renew South Alpine Road, improving the lives of the tens of thousands of drivers that rely on this corridor every day,” said Governor JB Pritzker, who was in Rockford on Thursday for the announcement.

“Up and down the Rockford region, we’re restoring and rebuilding, creating jobs, and making sure working families have the opportunities and resources they need to build good lives for themselves and their families,” Pritzker said.

The work is scheduled to begin this spring.

The money comes from IDOT’s multiyear program to update roads and bridges in Illinois, budgeted at $5 million.

“Working with our partners in Rockford, we are moving ahead to bring relief to the thousands of vehicles that rely on South Alpine Road daily,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “These interim improvements are just a first step toward creating a multimodal corridor in a busy area of the city that will improve quality of life and make South Alpine Road safer and more accessible for all residents.”

As part of the $33.2 billion Rebuild Illinois plan, a $227 million project to expand I-39 between Harrison Avenue and Blackhawk Road is expected to start in 2024. The work will include the reconstruction of the west US 20 and Harrison Avenue interchange and the Mulford Road bridge. A separate project will replace the Perryville Road bridge.

Another $275 million in Rebuild Illinois funding has been set aside to re-establish passenger rail service between Rockford and Chicago.